Putin Says ‘Ceasefire With Ukraine Possible’ After 2-Hour Call With Trump On Russia-Ukraine War

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday confirmed he held a “useful” and lengthy phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, reported AFP, citing Russian media. The call reportedly lasted over two hours as both leaders discussed options to de-escalate the war triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Russia is ready to work on a memorandum regarding a future peace agreement with Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine must find compromises acceptable to both sides. A ceasefire with Ukraine is possible if corresponding agreements are reached," said Putin.

Trump Seeks 30-Day Ceasefire

The phone call marks a renewed attempt by President Trump to personally negotiate a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Officials close to the US President say he is seeking a diplomatic breakthrough and believes a direct appeal to Putin is the key to unlocking peace.

Trump’s push for a ceasefire comes as part of his broader promise to end the Ukraine war swiftly something he vowed during his campaign, claiming he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.

Talks with Zelensky and NATO Officials On Agenda

Following the call with Putin, Trump is reportedly scheduled to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key NATO representatives later in the day, as he ramps up efforts to broker a solution to the bloody three-year war.

US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the slow pace of progress and hinted at growing frustration within the administration. “There's a bit of an impasse here,” Vance told reporters, “and I think the president’s going to say to President Putin, ‘Look, are you serious?’”

Vance made the remarks after leaving Rome, where he held meetings with Pope Leo XIV and President Zelensky.

No Immediate Breakthrough, But Dialogue Continues