Putin Says 'Conditions' for Meeting Zelenskyy Not Met, Hours After Ukrainian Leader Called for a Face-to-Face Talk

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that "conditions" for a potential meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not been met, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed calls for direct talks to end the war.

The development comes amid preparations for an unprecedented summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in the "coming days," as confirmed by the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy Pushes for Dialogue After Trump Envoy's Moscow Visit

The Ukrainian President's appeal followed talks between Putin and Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Moscow earlier this week.

Trump hailed the discussions as "highly productive" in a post on X, writing, "My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come."

Zelenskyy later spoke with Trump on phone, detailing the conversation in another X post, "I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow. Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was spelled out in Moscow."

He added, "Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine."

Diplomatic Flurry: Zelenskyy's Calls with European Leaders

The Ukrainian leader emphasized Thursday was a "day of numerous calls and contacts" aimed at securing peace. He revealed plans to speak with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as officials from France and Italy, and coordinate with national security advisors.

He posted on X saying, "Today is a day of numerous calls and contacts aimed at making real progress on the path to peace and ensuring Ukraine’s independence under any circumstances. Several conversations are planned for today. A call with German Chancellor Merz is already on the schedule. We’ll also be in contact with colleagues from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors – I’ve instructed that this special format take place today."

Trump-Putin Summit Confirmed for "Coming Days": Kremlin

The Kremlin announced Thursday that a historic meeting between Trump and Putin had been agreed upon "in principle," with the venue already set. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told state media, "At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days. We are now starting to work out the details together with our American colleagues."

Trump had earlier hinted at the meeting, stating on Wednesday that he would likely meet Putin "very soon," but only if discussions focused on ending the Ukraine war.

The summit would be the first between sitting U.S. and Russian Presidents.