Putin Trades Aurus For US President’s Iconic 'The Beast', Takes Joint Ride With Trump To Reach Summit Venue

Alaska Summit: Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump chose to ride together in the same vehicle to the summit venue. Initially, they planned to use Russian Aurus limousine, but finally departed in “The Beast” the heavily armored US presidential vehicle.

The move can be seen as goodwill gesture, may be a willingness to bridge gaps by the two world leaders, or simply a nod to security protocols.

Why Alaska?

The summit took place in Alaska, a location that has a strong geopolitical history. Once part of the Russian Empire, Alaska was sold to the US in 1867.

Today, it serves as a Cold War relic with missile defense systems and intelligence outposts. Holding the summit here brings new hope for both nations, signaling a potential turning point in diplomatic relations and a shared desire to resolve long-standing conflicts through dialogue.

Ukraine Peace Talks

With ceasefire negotiations on the map Trump and Putin will discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Trump has pushed for a deal, even suggesting territorial swaps as part of a ‘peace deal’.

Ukraine’s Response

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy firmly rejected any land swap proposal. Zelenskyy also blamed Moscow for still killing Ukrainians on the day of Trump-Putin Alaska meet.