Putin Yet to Reach Formal Agreement with US on Ukraine Peace Talks – Kremlin

World News: Russian President Vladimir Putin has not reached any formal agreement with US over Ukraine peace talk, according to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

Ushakov clarified that more discussions likely to take place between Trump and Putin. With regards to recent summit in Anchorage, Alaska—there is no confirmed plan for a meeting involving Zelensky.

“So far, what is being broadcast in the press is not exactly what we’ve agreed on. Now they are talking about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. But specifically, as far as I know, there has been no agreement between Putin and Trump on this.” Ushakov told media.

This statement comes amid reports of Trump actively working to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by a US–Russia summit.

Zelensky has expressed willingness to participate in peace talks, and European leaders have voiced support for a neutral venue like Geneva.

However, Ushakov said that no concrete proposals have been made to initiate Russian–Ukrainian negotiations.

Russia has been avoiding direct talks with Ukraine, and diplomatic uncertainty persists despite public optimism from Trump and Zelensky.