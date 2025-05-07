Qatar Airways Suspends Pakistan Flights; SpiceJet, IndiGo Issue Alerts Amid Northern India

Flight operations across South Asia have been significantly disrupted due to an emergency closure of Pakistani and northern Indian airspace, affecting international and domestic travel. Qatar Airways has announced the temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan , while Indian carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo have issued travel advisories for several northern cities.



In an official update posted on X (formerly Twitter), Qatar Airways confirmed the suspension of its flights to Pakistan, citing the closure of Pakistani airspace.









“Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew,” the airline posted.



Meanwhile, Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has reported widespread disruptions in northern India, stating:



“#TravelUpdate: Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.”

These airport closures have affected both departures and arrivals, along with other consequential flight schedules. Passengers are advised to check spicejet.com for real-time updates before heading to the airport.

Similarly, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory warning of disruptions caused by the rapidly evolving airspace conditions.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala are impacted.”

IndiGo passengers are requested to monitor their flight status at bit.ly/31paVKQ to avoid inconvenience.

Though the cause of the airspace closures has not been officially confirmed, it comes amid heightened regional tensions, raising operational and safety concerns for airlines operating across the Indo-Pak corridor.



The closure of these strategic air routes is likely to impact not just domestic connectivity in India, but also international flights that rely on Pakistani airspace, including routes from the Middle East and Europe to East Asia.

Passengers planning to travel in the coming days are advised to stay alert, remain in touch with their respective airlines, and plan alternative travel arrangements as required.