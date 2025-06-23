BREAKING: Qatar Shuts Airspace Anticipating Iranian Strike On US Airbase

Doha: Qatar has shut its airspace anticipating Iranian airstrike on United States airbase. The threat of Iran attacks on US airbases have been looming since yesterday after America bombed critical nuclear sites in Iran including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The flight radar 24 posted on their X page saying, “flights bound for Doha Airport are diverting to nearby airports. According to media reports the Qatar airspace has been closed.”

Fox News has also confirmed the development that Qatar has ‘temporarily closed down’ its airspace over safety concerns.

The decision has come after Iran issued repeated threats that they will retaliate and may attack US airbases that are present in several countries in the middle east.

Some media reports have claimed that Iran has already fired a missile towards US military base in Qatar.

Qatar's local media quoted Qatari foreign ministry saying, “Air traffic temporarily suspended in the country's airspace to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors".

Meanwhile, Qatar's Air Defence System is intercepting Iranian projectiles in Doha, Qatar.