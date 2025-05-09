BIG BREAKING Baloch Rebels Capture Quetta, Pakistani Army Booted Out: Reports

Quetta: The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed that their fighters have taken control of Quetta, pushing Pakistani army out of Balochistan as the country is being surrounded on multiple front as Islamabad and Rawalpindi is escalating situation with India.

Pakistan is being cornered on multiple fronts as it escalates tension with India along the international border. On the western front, India thwarted multiple attempts by Pakistan successfully shooting down its drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 over several Indian cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaislarmer, Udhampur among others.

Simultaneously, the Baloch fighters have become active on the another front in Balochistan's Quetta.

A massive escalation is taking place in Balochistan after Baloch fighters attacked Pakistani forces Frontier Corps Headquarters in Quetta. As per latest reports, the Baloch rebels have taken control of Quetta, pushing Pakistani military out.

Pakistani forces Captain Safar Khan check post has been targeted by unknown persons at Qambrani road Jangle Bagh, Quetta, at least two blasts were reported. In addition to this, Pakistani forces post at Hazara town, Kirani road in Quetta were targeted by armed persons, several blasts and firing was heard.

The BLA fighters issued a statement saying they targeted the occupying Pakistani forces and their collaborators in six separate attacks in Kech, Mastung, and Kachhi.

These attacks involved remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and direct armed operations, targeting the Pakistani occupation forces, their supply lines, and communication towers.

Yesterday at 9 AM, BLA fighters targeted personnel of the Pakistani occupation forces’ bomb disposal squad in the Dashtak area of Zamaran with a remote-controlled IED attack while they were engaged in road clearance. The explosion resulted in the immediate death of one occupation forces personnel.

Today, BLA fighters attacked a Pakistani occupation forces checkpoint in the Katgan area of Zamaran with automatic weapons, causing casualties among the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, BLA fighters attacked a Pakistani occupation forces checkpoint in the Sah Dim area of Zamaran with automatic and heavy weapons. The fighters also fired multiple grenades using a launcher, successfully hitting their targets. The attack resulted in at least two personnel killed and three injured.

Yesterday afternoon, BLA fighters targeted a truck carrying supplies to a Pakistani occupation forces camp in the same Sah Dim area of Zamaran with a remote-controlled IED attack, completely destroying the vehicle.

Due to the successive attacks by BLA fighters, the occupation forces are attempting to meet their needs through alternative means. The Pakistani occupation forces are using local individuals in the Zamaran and Tigran areas, luring them with business opportunities under a token system to facilitate their operations. The Baloch Liberation Army has previously made it clear that locals must refrain from supplying or assisting the occupation forces in any form, or they will be responsible for their own lives and property.

Today, BLA fighters targeted vehicles involved in the looting of Baloch resources in the Chotu area of Mastung with an armed attack, causing significant damage to the vehicles.

In another operation, BLA fighters targeted a Ufone company communication tower in the Haji Shahr area of Kachhi, destroying its machinery.