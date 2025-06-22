Radiation Leak Fears In Iran After US Attack On Nuclear Sites? Watchdog IAEA Releases Statement

Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: As tensions rage between Israel and Iran, a major escalation by the US has majorly affected Iran and its nuclear ambitions. There are speculations of radiation leaks in Iran after US hit three key nuclear targets, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in Iran early Sunday.

Despite speculations of nuclear leaks in the region after the US' B-2 bombing, the International Atomic Energy Agency says there has been “no increase in off-site radiation levels” after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The United Nations nuclear watchdog posted this on the social media platform, X.

The post read, "The IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time." Authorities confirmed further assessments of the situation will be provided as more information is available.

Diminishing Potential For Diplomacy

As the US stepped up to intervene in the already raging war between Israel and Iran on Sunday, Israeli officials welcomed the US intervention.

"Decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope," said Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, thanking Trump for the strikes. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, also congratulated Trump on the "historic decision."

Iran almost immediately retaliated with the top diplomat warning that the US strikes will have everlasting consequences and that Tehran "reserves all options" to retaliate. Following this, Iranian Foreign Minister also slammed US strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Shortly after this, Israel reported it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward its territory. Reports suggest hundreds of missiles and drones were fired at Israel that hit areas in northern and central Israel.

Iran Requests Emergency UNSC Meeting