‘ASEAN Defence Forum Key To India’s Act East & Indo-Pacific Vision’: Rajnath Singh In Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as an integral part of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and broader Indo-Pacific vision, calling it a vital platform that has evolved from dialogue to dynamic cooperation for regional peace, stability and sustainability.

Addressing the 12th ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Singh said the elevation of the ASEAN-India partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 symbolised both political maturity and deep convergence in regional priorities. “For India, the ADMM-Plus is an integral part of its ‘Act East Policy’ and broader Indo-Pacific vision. This mechanism has provided a structured platform for defence cooperation, further strengthening our diplomatic and economic ties,” he said.

Reflecting on 15 years of the forum, the Defence Minister said ADMM-Plus has helped align India’s initiatives with ASEAN’s strategic outlook, making its engagements “complementary, not competitive”. He noted India’s active participation in several Experts’ Working Groups, hosting of field exercises, and contributions to developing common operational standards.

Commending Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Singh said inclusivity means all countries, regardless of size or capacity, should be equal partners in shaping regional order, while sustainability demands security architectures resilient to shocks and adaptable to emerging challenges.

“Security, growth and sustainability are closely linked for both India and ASEAN,” he said, adding that India’s perspective is not transactional but based on long-term trust, inclusivity, and mutual growth. Singh also highlighted that India has always advocated for climate stability as a cornerstone of its regional engagement.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, the Defence Minister said freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law has never been violated and is exercised solely for defence cooperation. He also stressed the need to confront new-age security challenges, including cyber threats and vulnerabilities in critical maritime infrastructure.

India became a dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992, with the inaugural ADMM-Plus held in 2010 in Hanoi. The forum, which brings together ASEAN members and eight dialogue partners including India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, has since evolved into the region’s highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism.

Under the current ADMM-Plus framework, India serves as the co-chair of the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism alongside Malaysia for the 2024–2027 cycle, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and regional stability.