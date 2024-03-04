Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

The United Arab Emirates announced the reduction of the official working hours for public sector employees during the Ramadan festivities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UAE reduces working hours for govt. employees during Ramadan
UAE reduces working hours for govt. employees during Ramadan | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Abu Dhabi – The United Arab Emirates announced the reduction of the official working hours for public sector employees during the Ramadan festivities. According to The Khaleej Times, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a notice in this regard on Monday. With this announcement, the Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. When it comes to Friday, the working hours will be from 9 am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

However, the federal authority made it clear that some of these roles may require longer working hours but overall some private-sector employees would also be able to benefit from the reduced working hours. During the Ramadan season, the ministries and federal agencies will be following principles conducted in the flexible work regulations. 

Additionally, the authorities are also planning to grant flexibility to employees, permitting them to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan. However, this flexibility should not exceed 70% of the total number of employees of the entity that are approved under the guidelines. 

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan is likely to commence from March 12 2024. 

It is also important to note that the relaxed working hours will also apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees. The federal body is also planning to participate in spiritual and cultural practices during the sacred month. 

 

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

