‘Raped By 700 Men, Girls Locked In Dog Cages’: UK MP Rupert Lowe's Chilling Parliament Speech Reignites Grooming Gangs Scandal

British MP Rupert Lowe has reignited a fierce national debate over the United Kingdom's grooming gangs’ scandal after delivering a disturbing speech in Parliament in which he read out testimonies from survivors of alleged child sexual exploitation.

Sharing a video of his address on X, Lowe wrote, "I want the world to hear what we heard," as he presented findings from an independent inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation and urged lawmakers to confront what he described as decades of institutional failure.

The speech contained graphic accounts from survivors who alleged years of abuse, intimidation and neglect by authorities who were supposed to protect them.

Among the most shocking testimonies cited by Lowe was that of a survivor who claimed she was repeatedly abused over a three-year period.

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"I was raped by probably about 600 or 700 different men over three years," Lowe quoted the survivor as saying. Another survivor alleged that abusers "put a cigarette out on the baby's face," while another described being sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle when she was just 12 years old. Lowe said these testimonies were gathered as part of his inquiry into organised child sexual exploitation.

Several accounts read out in Parliament described what survivors alleged were failures by police, hospitals and social services to intervene despite repeated warning signs.

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One survivor recalled seeking medical help after an assault but claimed she was discharged without questions being asked. Another alleged that multiple police officers in different parts of the country sexually abused her. These allegations have not been independently verified and no evidence was presented in Parliament linking specific individuals to the claims.

The most disturbing passages of Lowe's speech concerned allegations of extreme violence and dehumanising treatment. One survivor claimed she saw "15 to 20 girls locked in dog cages" inside a van, while another alleged she was subjected to abuse involving animals as men watched, filmed and laughed.

Lowe also highlighted testimonies suggesting that race and religion played a role in how victims were selected and treated.

According to survivors quoted during the speech, many of the girls targeted were white British children. One testimony stated: "Race did play a part and motivated the selection of the victims. Throughout my exploitation, the other girls I encountered were almost exclusively white." Another survivor alleged that perpetrators mocked her Christian faith during her abuse.

The MP argued that such testimonies raise difficult questions about whether political sensitivities and fears of appearing racist prevented authorities from acting decisively when allegations first emerged. The issue remains politically charged in Britain, particularly because several high-profile cases involved groups of men of Pakistani heritage.

What Is The Grooming Gangs Scandal?

The grooming gangs scandal refers to a series of child sexual exploitation cases uncovered across several English towns and cities over the past two decades. Investigations in places such as Rotherham, Rochdale, Oldham and Telford revealed organised networks accused of grooming, trafficking and sexually abusing vulnerable girls, often over many years. Multiple official inquiries later found serious failings by local authorities, police forces and social services in responding to complaints and protecting victims.

Lowe's intervention comes as scrutiny of the scandal has intensified once again. His privately backed inquiry has claimed to have identified evidence of gang-based child sexual exploitation in at least 85 local authority areas across the UK, suggesting the problem may have been far more widespread than previously understood.

The speech has generated strong reactions across Britain, with supporters arguing that the testimonies expose uncomfortable truths that have long been ignored, while critics insist that all allegations must be carefully investigated and independently verified.