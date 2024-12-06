Rare WWII Spy Gun Suspected in UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

NYPD recovered this gun from the crime scene, and posted this photo on X | Image: X / @NYPDNews

New York: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead early Wednesday morning outside a New York City hotel. No arrests have been made yet. Authorities had previously released a photo of the suspect, smiling just hours before the murder, which also involved a chilling message on a bullet casing said ‘deny’, ‘defend’, and ‘depose’.

The suspect is still on the run, and investigators are now considering the possibility that the killer used an updated version of a rare World War II spy gun.

WWII Spy Gun Theory Under Investigation

According to sources familiar with the case, the weapon might have been bought in Connecticut. Surveillance footage from the scene of the shooting captures the suspect pointing the gun at the target while carrying a high-end backpack commonly used by professional photographers, reports.

The firearm was also fitted with a silencer, enabling the shooter to flee undetected, as bystanders scarcely heard the gunshot, as per reports.

According to the reports, the firearm involved in Wednesday's startling Midtown murder is thought to be a "B&T VP9," a modernized version of the Welrod pistol, which was a suppressed weapon first developed during World War II. The report indicates that authorities are looking into a recent purchase from a Connecticut-based gun manufacturer as a possible lead in the search for the suspect.