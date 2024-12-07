Rebel Forces Close In, Just 20 km From Syrian Capital Damascus: Reports

“We are now less than 20 km from the southern gate of the capital Damascus", said rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani. | Image: AP

New Delhi: Syrian rebels, who recently launched a rapid offensive, have seized control of Aleppo and Hama and are now within 20 kilometers of the capital city, Damascus, as of Saturday, claimed reports. Speaking to news agency AFP, rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani, a senior figure in the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led alliance, said, “We are now less than 20 km from the southern gate of the capital Damascus.”

The alliance has already inflicted heavy losses on the Iran and Russia-backed regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed that insurgent forces have taken full control of the Daraa province from government forces.

Grave Situation in Syria: What Happened So Far | Top Developments

Daraa: The Spark of Syria’s Civil War

In 2011, the city of Daraa, located approximately 100 km from Damascus, became the focal point of nationwide protests. The unrest began after the Assad government detained and allegedly tortured a group of boys for scrawling anti-regime graffiti. Initially peaceful demonstrations quickly escalated into a violent conflict that has, over the years, claimed over 500,000 lives and displaced millions.

Rebel Gains: Aleppo, Hama, and Daraa

The fall of Daraa follows the rebels' swift capture of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, and Hama in the central region. These significant victories have emboldened the rebel forces to move southward toward Homs, Syria's third-largest city, bringing them even closer to Damascus, the stronghold of President Assad’s regime.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Leads the Charge

The ongoing offensive is spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with roots in Al-Qaeda. Despite its designation as a terrorist organization by Western governments, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani reiterated in an interview that the group’s main objective is the overthrow of Assad’s regime.

Government Retreats in the East

In eastern Syria, government forces have withdrawn from Deir Ezzor, leaving the territory to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States. Reports suggest the withdrawal was sudden, with troops regrouping in Palmyra, a critical junction on the road to Homs.

Airstrikes and Regional Responses

Syrian and Russian airstrikes have targeted rebel positions to slow their advance, but observers note that these attacks have been limited. Analysts attribute this to Russia’s strained military resources, given its commitments in Ukraine. Meanwhile, neighboring countries are reacting cautiously:

Jordan has closed its border crossings with Syria.

Lebanon has imposed restrictions on land crossings.

Israel has reinforced its ground and aerial defenses in the Golan Heights.

Turkey, a supporter of certain opposition factions, has expressed mixed reactions to the rebel advance.

Travel Advisory for Indians

The Indian government has issued an advisory against all travel to Syria until further notice. Indians currently in Syria have been urged to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for safety updates.

Iran’s Strategic Evacuations

According to the New York Times, Iran has begun evacuating its military personnel and officials from Syria, relocating them to Iraq and Lebanon. Reports also indicate that Iranian civilians in Syria are fleeing due to increasing hostility toward Iran for its unwavering support of Assad's regime.

Humanitarian Crisis: Displacement and Fleeing Populations