'Reciprocal Tariffs!': Trump's Cryptic Post Before Meet With PM Modi, Hints Major Trade Announcement

Washington: US President Donald Trump fueled speculation with a cryptic social media post hours before his scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting at a major trade announcement.

As tariffs are expected to be discussed during his meeting with PM Modi, Trump wrote in his truthsocial post, "THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER, BUT TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump's post comes as part of his plans to implement reciprocal tariffs, a policy that would align US import duties with the tax rates set by other countries.

The move is expected to disrupt global trade further, potentially warning India and other key trading partners. Trump has long criticized unfair trade practices and pressured countries to reduce tariffs on American goods.

He had previously said, "It's time to be reciprocal. You’ll be hearing that word a lot. Reciprocal. If they charge us, we charge them."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the US on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day official visit, which encompasses a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump . Prime Minister Modi's initial engagement upon arriving in the US was a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, who had just been confirmed as Director of National Intelligence.

This marks PM Modi’s first official bilateral visit to the US since President Trump began his second term, placing him among a handful of foreign leaders visiting Washington shortly after the new administration took office.