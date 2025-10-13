‘Recognise Palestine’: Trump Heckled Mid-Speech by Israeli Lawmakers, Security Drags Them Out - Watch What Happened

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s historic address to Israel’s Knesset on Monday, moments after Hamas freed all 20 remaining hostages following a two-year captivity, took an unexpected turn when two left-wing lawmakers heckled him mid-speech, leading to a brief but chaotic interruption.

Trump, who was earlier met with a standing ovation for his role in brokering the peace deal and facilitating the hostage release, was interrupted by Ofer Cassif (60) and Ayman Odeh (50), both members of the Jewish-Arab Hadash alliance. The two shouted at Trump before being swiftly escorted out by security, drawing gasps across the chamber.

As security rushed in, Odeh held up a sign reading “Recognise Palestine”, while Cassif shouted slogans before both were forcibly escorted out of the hall. The outburst drew sharp reactions from lawmakers, who booed the protesters.

“Sorry about that, Mr President,” the Knesset Speaker apologised, to which Trump quipped, “That was very efficient,” earning laughter and applause from lawmakers who began chanting his name.

Earlier in the day, Cassif had taken to X accusing Trump of preparing for a “victory speech filled with self-aggrandisement and lies.”

Despite the disruption, Trump continued his address, praising the release of the hostages as a “turning point for peace in the Middle East.”

After the Protest:

Later, taking to X, Cassif stood by his protest, saying his act was meant to remind the world that true peace cannot come without justice or recognition of Palestinian statehood.

