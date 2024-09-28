sb.scorecardresearch
  • Red Hair And Royalty: Who is Prince Harry's 'Biological Father'? New Memoir Reveals The Truth

Published 19:31 IST, September 28th 2024

Red Hair And Royalty: Who is Prince Harry's 'Biological Father'? New Memoir Reveals The Truth

Dalton revealed in his memoir that Princess Diana was often upset by the rumours linking Hewitt to Harry’s paternity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
19:31 IST, September 28th 2024