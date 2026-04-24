'Reduce Random Bakwaas': Iran Mocks Trump Over 'Hellhole' Remark, Says 'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho'

New Delhi: Iran mocked US President Donald Trump for his controversial birthright citizenship post, in which he characterized India and China as “hellholes.” Taking to X, Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai shared a video of Maharashtra’s cultural and natural beauty, suggesting the US leader visit the state for a "cultural detox."

The consulate wrote in the post, “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas.” "Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna," it added.

The 'Hell-Hole' Row

The row intensified after US President Donald Trump amplified a fiery radio commentary criticising US birthright citizenship, reposting remarks on Truth Social that described how automatic citizenship for children born in America enables family chain migration “from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet."

The post, originally from conservative talk radio host Michael Savage, argued that the policy turns newborns into “anchor babies” who can later sponsor relatives, undermining immigration controls.

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Trump’s decision to share the content comes amid ongoing Supreme Court arguments over his administration’s executive order challenging the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to most people born on U.S. soil.

What the post read

The transcript, that criticised birthright citizenship, read, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet…English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.”

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It further said that the birthright citizenship has turned America into a “savage nation”. The immigrants have done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together, the transcript further said, adding, “In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.”

It further mourned that the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit US laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

How India reacted?

India has released an official response to US President Donald Trump's objectionable “hellhole” remark against India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response." He further said, "The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests.”