Relevant T-Word Is Terrorism, Not Tango': India's Befitting Reply to Pakistan On Ties | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: India on Friday reacted to Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's remarks on improving Indo-Pakistan ties, where he emphasised on “create an environment to help improve the relations".

“The relevant ‘T’ word is terrorism and not Tango," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said today during the weekly briefing.

“It Takes Two to Tango”: Ishaq Dar Calls for Improved India-Pakistan Ties

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, on Thursday urged India to work towards better bilateral ties, emphasising that "it takes two to tango," as reported by ARY News.

Addressing a press conference, Dar highlighted the importance of fostering a conducive environment for improving relations, particularly in trade.

The remarks were made during a briefing on the government's efforts to achieve economic stability and strengthen diplomatic connections.