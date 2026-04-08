Remove Trump, He Has Lost Mind: Chorus In America Grows Ahead Of Deadline

Washington: Amidst intensifying conflict with Iran, a growing chorus in America has surfaced, demanding the removal of President Donald Trump, citing concerns about his mental fitness and behaviour. The calls for his ouster come as Trump threatens to destroy Iran's infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, unless Tehran opens the Strait of Hormuz.

The analysts suggested that Trump's actions and rhetoric are unstable and pose a threat to global stability.

The protest in the US has stirred intense discussion, with some lawmakers and experts invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit for office. Trump's recent posts on Truth Social have fuelled the fire, with many labelling his behaviour as "unhinged" and "dangerous".

As the deadline for Iran's response looms, the pressure on Trump is mounting. The international community is on edge, with the UN Secretary-General expressing concern over Trump's comments and the consequences for civilians.

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Lawmakers Sound the Alarm

The Democratic lawmakers are leading the charge, with Rep. Yassamin Ansari stating that "the 25th Amendment exists for a reason" and urging the Cabinet to invoke it. Sen. Chris Murphy supports Ansari's statement, saying "if I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment". Other lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have also called for Trump's removal, citing his threat to eradicate an entire civilisation as a war crime.

Congressman Robert Garcia, in a post on X, said, "Donald Trump has lost his mind and his threats to wipe out the Iranian people should be taken seriously. He’s out of control and his cabinet and those around him must be loyal to the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment. He must be removed.

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Further, even some Republicans are expressing unease, with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, saying "not a single bomb has dropped on America... we cannot kill an entire civilization". Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, warned that attacking civilian targets would be a "huge mistake".

The Iranian officials stated that the President of the United States’ genocidal threat to commit war crimes is illegal under federal and international law. The US military swears an oath to the Constitution, not the president. The joint staff is required to disobey any & all illegal orders. Speaker Johnson must immediately call Congress back to Washington and rein in this mad president.

What Is The 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the President unfit for office, transferring power to the Vice President. The Congress can then vote to remove the President, requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses.