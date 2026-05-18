Reports From ‘Ignorant NGOs’: MEA Shuts Down Propaganda On India's Human Rights And Press Freedom In Oslo With Facts On Constitution And Media

Oslo: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a sharply worded exchange at a press conference in Norway on Monday, delivered a firm rebuttal to questions on press freedom and human rights in India. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George turned the spotlight on the sheer scale and vibrancy of the country’s media ecosystem as he shut down a journalist's propaganda. The senior diplomat accused some commentators of forming a skewed view of India after relying on reports from some “ignorant NGOs”, rather than appreciating the country’s ground realities.

Sibi George’s response came during a tense moment with a journalist seeking to question India’s record on civil liberties. The MEA secretary, instead of deflecting, used the opportunity to lay out the depth of India’s democratic practice, pointing to constitutional safeguards, universal suffrage, and the unmatched diversity of its media. His intervention reframed the narrative, shifting focus from selective external criticism to the lived democratic experience of 1.4 billion people.

The MEA official’s intervention was notable for both its substance and tone, drawing attention to aspects of India’s democratic journey that are often overlooked in international discourse. India's diplomat combined statistical detail with constitutional history and presented a comprehensive defence that showcased India’s resolve to equality and freedom of expression.

‘200 TV Channels In Delhi Alone’: MEA Outlines Media Scale

Addressing reporters in Oslo, the MEA official stressed that external perceptions of India often failed to account for the country’s size and complications. He outlined that the extraordinary reach of India’s press, noting that in Delhi alone there were at least 200 television channels operating in English, Hindi and multiple regional languages, with breaking news updates broadcast throughout the evening. “People have no understanding of the scale of India,” he said.

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“They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” the bureaucrat blows away the propaganda narrative, explaining the concern that difficult domestic debates were being reduced to oversimplified external narratives.

Constitutional Guarantees: Core To Indian Democracy

Moving further beyond media, Sibi George, in his response, anchored India’s constitutional framework, stating that it guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens and provided legal remedies in cases of violation. He reminded the audience that India had ensured equal voting rights for women from the moment of independence in 1947, a step that predated similar reforms in many other democracies by decades.

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“We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people……In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women. Many countries I know, the voting right for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom,” he added. He called the right to vote and change of governments as the strongest expression of human rights and democratic freedom, adding, “That is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that.”