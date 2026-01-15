Reports Suggest Trump Pressed The Pause Button Just Hours Before The First Hit On Iran

US President Donald Trump reportedly came close to ordering a military strike on Iran late last night, but stopped the operation just minutes before it was set to begin. According to sources familiar with the matter, American forces had already scrambled from Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, and Iranian airspace was temporarily closed in anticipation of possible attacks. The strike was called off at the last moment after Trump’s advisers warned that the operation might not deliver a decisive blow against Iran’s leadership. They also cautioned that Tehran could retaliate strongly, and the United States did not have enough military assets in the region to cope with a full-scale response.

Iran, meanwhile, has issued a direct and chilling warning to Trump. According to a report by the New York Post, Iranian outlets circulated a death threat against the US president, featuring a photo of Trump from the 2024 Butler rally assassination attempt with the words: “This time it will not miss the target.” The message has further inflamed tensions, with both sides trading threats and keeping a close watch on each other’s moves. The statement underscores Tehran’s willingness to escalate rhetoric and signals the seriousness of the confrontation.

In addition to military threats, Iran has also been active diplomatically. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi released a strongly worded statement criticizing Washington’s recent decisions to withdraw from key international institutions and impose heavy trade tariffs. The embassy argued that such policies undermine global norms and place pressure on countries of all sizes, regardless of their economic strength. It warned that these actions risk isolating the United States and destabilising the wider international community.

What’s Happening Inside Iran

On the ground, Iran continues to face widespread unrest. Protests sparked by record inflation and the collapse of the national currency have entered their third week, spreading to hundreds of locations across the country. Demonstrators have voiced anger at economic hardship, corruption, and political repression.

Reports suggest that security forces have responded with mass arrests and harsh crackdowns, while human rights groups warn of executions of protesters. The unrest has left Iran’s leadership under growing pressure, even as it projects defiance abroad.