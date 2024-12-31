Republicans, Be Smart, Tough: Donald Trump Accuses Democrats Of Delaying His Nominees Appointments

Washington: United States 47th President-elect Donald Trump has accused Senate Democrats to delay the confirmation process of his many nominees adding they will try all sorts of tricks very to delay the appointments very soon.

“We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organising to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees,” Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Adding further, Trump said, “They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that. We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!”

Trump backs Musk on immigration

In another development and debate over immigration issue in the United States, Donald Trump expressed support to his aide Elon Musk, over his recent statements.

Musk had emphasised the value of hard-working individuals from all races, creeds, and nationalities who have contributed to the nation, urging Americans to preserve the country's identity as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Musk in a post stated, "Anyone of any race, creed or nationality - who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!"

Showing his support for Musk, the President-elect reposted the Tesla CEO's post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump's remarks on H-1B visas came after a major divide emerged within his MAGA team in the United States, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who advocated for the expansion of the visa program for 'highly skilled workers' faced heavy backlash from within the President-elect's base.

Musk and Ramaswamy -- both foreign origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- reignited the debate on H-1B visas, while reflecting a divide over immigration policy as Trump prepares to assume office.