10 Viral Stories Of 2019 Proves That Humanity Still Exists

Several stories have grabbed headlines in 2019 and a lot of them went viral. Each story had its own impression on people. The following are the top 10 viral stories that restore our faith in humanity.

1) Grandma feeds needy people

80-year-old Kamalathal Paati from Coimbatore’s Vadivelampalayam feeds hundreds of daily wage workers and needy people every day. Her one rupee steamed idli set social media on fire. Once a video went viral and she was praised and appreciated by the netizens.

2) Kerala policewoman shaves head, donates waist-length hair for children with cancer

A Kerala Senior Civil Police Officer (SCPO) in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, Aparna Lavakumar shaved her long black hair and donated her long and thick black hair to a non-profit organization for cancer patients.

3) Kanpur tea-seller uses 80% income to educate 40 needy kids, inspires VVS Laxman!

A tea vendor, Mohammad Mahboob Malik belonging from Kanpur saves 500 rupees every day so that 40 students in his society of Sharda Nagar in Kanpur can study without worrying about finances. He donates 80 percent of his salary every month which impressed former cricketer VVS Laxman who lauded about his efforts.

4) ‘Proud of my boy who scored 60%’: Delhi mom’s viral post wins hearts

A mother, Vandana Sufia took to social media to share that she feels proud that her son has scored 60 % in his class 10 board examinations. Her Tweet garnered around 8,000 re-shares and close to 20,000 likes. She wrote, "Super proud of my boy who scored a 60% in Class 10 board exams. Yes, it is not a 90, but that doesn’t change how I feel. Simply because I have seen him struggle with certain subjects almost to the point of giving up, and then deciding to give his all in the last month-and-a-half to finally make it through! Here’s to you. And others like you – fish asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity and wisdom alive. And of course, your wicked sense of humour!”

5) Mumbai couple sets up breakfast stall at 5 am daily, reason will win your heart!

A Mumbai based couple sets up a breakfast kiosk serving delicacies like poha, sabudana, upma, khichi, Idli-chutney and parathas came up near Kandivali station in Mumbai.They set up the stall to provide a helping hand to their house cook, Bhavnaben Patel.

6) The 28-yo auto driver who raised Rs 1.5 crore in 1 month for Kerala’s poor

28-year-old Kerala auto driver, Sushanth Nilambur raised 1.5 crore in 1 month for the poor and needy people in Kerala.

7) Seen the Pune househelp’s viral visiting card? Here’s the story behind it

Geeta Kale, who works as a house help in Pune told Dhanashree Shinde, an employer that one of her employer has laid her off.Shinde got a visiting card of Kale and circulated on social media platforms.

8) Mysuru man quits job, takes 70-yo mom touring on a scooter

A Mysuru man, Dakshina abandoned his banking job and took his mother on a pilgrimage across the temples in India on a scooter.

9) Twitter reacts: entire flight gives hero’s reception to ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO chief Sivan was seen travelling in economy class. As he entered the flight, the crew started taking selfies. He also struck up a conversation.

10) Rs 17 lakh in 4 Days: How a viral social media post saved a starving family in Kashmir

Ranjan Joshi, a government official from the Social Welfare Department is the man behind changing the dreadful situation of 78-year-old Mouzudin Bhat and his family.

