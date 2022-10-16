12 Dead As Gunmen Open Fire At Mexico Bar; Second Mass Shooting In Guanajuato In 30 Days

In the latest outbreak of violence in Mexico, nearly 12 people lost their lives when unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar. The incident took place in the city of Irapuato on Saturday evening. The attack is being considered as the second large-scale shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month where six women and six men died. Besides this, the city government in a statement said that three individuals sustained injuries and that security personnel were looking for the attackers. According to the Australian Associated Press report, the shooting's motivation was not immediately clear.

It is to mention that a number of the leading automakers in the world have production facilities in Guanajuato, which has been rocked in recent years by vicious turf conflicts between competing drug gangs. In another bar attack on September 21 in Tarimoro, a Guanajuato town located 96 kilometers southeast of Irapuato, gunmen killed 10 people.

Another attack in Mexico Bar

According to media reports, ten people were reportedly killed at a Mexican pool hall by drug cartel gunmen. The event at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality was blamed on the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, Infobae reported. Attackers broke inside the El Jarras pool hall in the downtown area of the city, where local celebrations were taking place. Nine people died on the spot, while one person succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Upon hearing shooting from adjacent residents on September 21 around 9 p.m. (local time), Tarimoro city police reportedly raced to the Alcantarilla pool hall, according to the Mexican newspaper El Universal. Police arrived at the scene and found nine people had been shot and killed, along with three more victims who had been injured and had been transported to the hospital. According to claims made by witnesses, at least six individuals in three automobiles pulled up outside the pool hall just before the shooting began, the New York Post stated.

On October 6, a drug gang attacked a neighbourhood in Guerrero, a state in southern Mexico, and killed 20 people

In the meantime, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who assumed office in late 2018, promised to bring down the country's record levels of gang violence. However, he has found it difficult to stop the bloodshed. He blamed corruption in past administrations for fueling the lawlessness, Australian Associated Press reported.

