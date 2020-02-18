12 Militiamen Killed In Clash With UN Troops In Central African Republic

Central African Republic (CAR) government confirmed that 12 militiamen were killed in a clash with the United Nations peacekeeping forces on February 18. CAR has been a hotbed of inter-communal violence since 2013 and armed groups still control a large part of the mineral-rich nation.

CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera recently called on international partners to help clamp down on groups violating the terms of a peace deal that was signed a year ago between the government and 14 rebel militias. On February 7, five leaders of a predominantly Christian militia were handed life sentences for their crimes against humanity, slaughtering dozens of Muslims in May 2017.

Guterres welcomed decision

Apart from the five leaders, 28 militia members were given prison sentence ranging from 10-15 years for several violent crimes, including the murder of civilians as well as 10 UN peacekeepers. It was hailed as a major step forward in the fight against impunity there.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had welcomed the decision, saying the “verdict is an important demonstration of the determination of the authorities of the Central African Republic to bring to justice those responsible for serious crimes, which is crucial."

(With inputs from agencies)