2020 Nobel Prize Priceless Moments: See Winners' First Reaction After Award Announcement

Every year, the Nobel Prizes are bestowed in several categories by Swedish and Norwegian institutions. However, being one of the most prestigious honours in the world, its recipients are often captured with some of the most ‘adorable’ and ‘honest’ expressions on their faces. This year, as the Committee continues to announce the awards in various categories, it has also shared some of the first reactions of people after learning that they have received the Nobel Prize in 2020. From Physics Laureate Andrea Ghez to Chemistry Laureate Jennifer Doudna of this year, here are some of the ‘priceless’ smiles.

Say hello to 2020 Physics Laureate Andrea Ghez! She sent us this selfie after being woken up at 2am this morning with some exciting news.



Congratulations to our newest #NobelPrize laureate. pic.twitter.com/zlhElplOfd — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Just in! This photo of new Nobel Laureate Reinhard Genzel snapped after he discovered he had been awarded the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/L5p6tSzLQc — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Congratulations to our newest #NobelPrize laureate Jennifer Doudna.



From this picture we can imagine that she was happy to find out she had been awarded this year’s Chemistry Prize! pic.twitter.com/rK7FILsW15 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

2020 Nobel Laureate Charles Rice sent us his first ever selfie right after hearing he had been awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/lfLq5hiJoy — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

Nobel Prize winners from other years

How would you feel if you received a call to say you had been awarded the Nobel Prize?



Take a look at some of the inspiring people who answered the phone to be told they were now a Nobel Laureate.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/mBSx99cN82 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) September 28, 2020

2019 Physics Laureate Michel Mayor was heading home from Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize.



Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in.



In just two weeks time this year's laureates will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/nvWmrVIvoc — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) September 23, 2020

Read - Mexico Nobel Winner In Chemistry Mario Molina Dies

Read - Nobel Prize For Chemistry Honors Exquisitely Precise Gene-editing Technique, CRISPR – A Gene Engineer Explains How It Works

Nobel Prize 2020 winners

As of now, the Committee has announced the Nobel Prize winners in Literature, Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus”. Meanwhile, the Academy chose Roger Penrose “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity" and Reinhard Genzel along with Andrea Ghez "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy" for the Nobel Prize in Physics.

And most recently, it announced the winners in Chemistry to be Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing”. Moreover, 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the US poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Literature Laureate Louise Glück made her debut in 1968 with ‘Firstborn’ and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/QORlhZy4Lt — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

Between 1901 and 2019, the Nobel Prizes and the Prize in Economic Sciences have been awarded 597 times to at least 950 people as well as organizations. With some receiving the Nobel Prize more than one time, the total individuals and organisations to get the award are 919 and 24 respectively.

Read - Mario Molina, Mexico Chemistry Nobel Winner, Dies At 77

Read - Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2020: Two Scientists Awarded For Discovering Genome Editing Tool

