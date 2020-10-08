Last Updated:

2020 Nobel Prize Priceless Moments: See Winners' First Reaction After Award Announcement

From Physics Laureate Andrea Ghez to Chemistry Laureate Jennifer Doudna of this year, here are some of the ‘priceless’ smiles of 2020 Nobel Prize winners.

2020 Nobel Prize

Every year, the Nobel Prizes are bestowed in several categories by Swedish and Norwegian institutions. However, being one of the most prestigious honours in the world, its recipients are often captured with some of the most ‘adorable’ and ‘honest’ expressions on their faces. This year, as the Committee continues to announce the awards in various categories, it has also shared some of the first reactions of people after learning that they have received the Nobel Prize in 2020. From Physics Laureate Andrea Ghez to Chemistry Laureate Jennifer Doudna of this year, here are some of the ‘priceless’ smiles.

Nobel Prize winners from other years

Nobel Prize 2020 winners

As of now, the Committee has announced the Nobel Prize winners in Literature, Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus”. Meanwhile, the Academy chose Roger Penrose “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity" and Reinhard Genzel along with Andrea Ghez "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy" for the Nobel Prize in Physics.

And most recently, it announced the winners in Chemistry to be  Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing”. Moreover, 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the US poet  Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Between 1901 and 2019, the Nobel Prizes and the Prize in Economic Sciences have been awarded 597 times to at least 950 people as well as organizations. With some receiving the Nobel Prize more than one time, the total individuals and organisations to get the award are 919 and 24 respectively. 

