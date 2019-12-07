3 Civilians, Shooter Killed In Pensacola Naval Base Shooting: Officials

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot killed three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola before he was shot dead by officers responding to the scene, the authorities said. Reportedly, the shooter was availing basic aviation, initial pilot training and English classes at the Pensacola base since 2017. The motive of the shooting is still unknown but investigating agencies are looking at whether it was a terror-related incident. The shootout at the home of the Navy’s fabled Blue Angels aerial demonstration team was the second instance of deadly gunfire at a U.S. naval base in three days.

Read: Multiple Injured In Shooting At Hawaii's Pearl Harbor Base; IAF Chief And Team Safe

International media reports confirmed that at least nine people were admitted to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Six others were also taken to the trauma center at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.The gunman, identified as Mohammed Alshamrani was receiving flight training at Pensacola Naval Air station. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has expressed his condolences to Donald Trump and family members of the victims. Al-Saud has also assured that Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies.

Read: UN Office: Iranian Forces Were ‘shooting To Kill’ Protesters

Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Base

In another incident, a suspected shooter who killed two Department of Defense workers was identified as G Romero, who fired on civilians working at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard with his M4 service rifle. 22-year-old Romero then shot himself down with his M9 service pistol, an official confirmed. The incident occurred on December 4 at around 2:30 pm and the lockdown was lifted at around 4 pm local time. Base security, Navy investigative services, and other agencies are investigating the incident. The sailor served on the USS Columbia, a submarine stationed at Pearl Harbor, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick said.

Read: Southern California School Reopens After Deadly Shooting

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.



More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased.



One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

#UPDATE: A second victim has been confirmed deceased. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

"We are saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," said Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, commander, Navy Region Hawaii. "The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is a vital part of our Navy ohana, and we have generations of people, families, who work there. Our security forces are working closely with agencies investigating this incident, and we are making available counseling and other support to those who need it after this tragedy," Chadwick's statement read that was released on US Navy's official website.

Read: Black Friday Shooting Shutters Syracuse Shopping Mall

