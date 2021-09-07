32 Dead Bodies Of Houthi Rebels Pulled From Yemen's Marib Province, Medics Confirm

As many as 32 dead bodies of Yemen's Houthi militants were pulled out from a frontline in the country's Marib province. The news was confirmed by a medical professional from al-Bayda, a neighboring province of Marib in the southwestern district of Rahabah. This came after a massive fight, which broke out between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

According to a medic who was present at the health facility where the bodies of Iran-backed Houthi rebels were brought, he stated, "The bodies were pulled from Marib's southwestern district of Rahabah and brought to a health facility in al-Bayda's district of Rada'a. They would be sent to their villages in the northern provinces of Amran, Saada, and Hajjah for burial," he told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. A week ago, the Houthis advanced into government-controlled territory, al-Kulah, which is the center town of the Rahabah district. The Iran-backed militants had a massive fight with government troops.

The struggle continued for hours, resulting in a major loss for both sides. The Houthi rebels lost 32 fighters in the class, while no casualties from the government side have been reported till now. As per media reports, the fight between Yemen military forces and Houthi soldiers is still ongoing. Earlier, in February this year, the Iran-backed Houthis fighters launched a major attack on Marib in an attempt to capture the oil-rich province, which is the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Tension between Houthi rebels and Yemen's government

Yemen, a small country on the Arabian Peninsula, has turned into a site of great suffering and civil war. If reports are to be believed, the fight between Yemen and the Houthis has now turned seven years old and has taken the shape of a proxy war. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels overthrew the Yemen government and civilians are now facing grievous conditions. The violence has forced as many as one million people to leave their homes.

The country has become a place of several diseases including cholera outbreaks, shortages of food and medicine, and threats of famine. The country has long struggled with cultural and religious differences between its north and south regions, along with the legacy of European colonialism. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran, while Yemen has the support of Saudi Arabia. The country has witnessed several devastating fights that led the nation into the poorest conditions. However, the fight between the two continues, and the civilians are suffering more than ever.

