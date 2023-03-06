4 IS-Khorasan Commanders 'wanted' In India Eliminated In Shootouts In Pak & Afghanistan

At least four Islamic State [IS] Khorasan commanders "wanted" in India have been shot down by unknown gunmen in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan. The four wanted IS-K commanders, from the Islamic State's [ISIS] Central Asian province who were killed have been identified as—Syed Noor Shalobar, Syed Khalid Raza, Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar alias Abu Usman al-Kashmiri and Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiaz Alam. "Khorasan" refers to Asia's region covering parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Pakistan. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was first established in Afghanistan with its nascent phase in 2014 and 2015.

Mastermind behind recruitment, spread of terrorism across Kashmir Valley

Syed Noor Shalobar, who was assassinated last week on Friday, was the mastermind behind the recruitment and spread of terrorism across Kashmir Valley in India and “was allegedly working closely with Pakistan Army and ISI." Another commander of IS, Syed Khalid Raza, was gunned down in Karachi, Pakistan. Bashir Ahmad Peer, who was killed last month, was known for mobilizing efforts of the terrorists to help terror factions like Hizbul Mujahideen which operates in the Kashmir region and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ejaz Amin Ahangar, known as Abu Osman Al-Kashmiri, the senior commander of the Islamic State of Khorasan, and Abu Osman, are both believed to have been shot down in Afghanistan. Srinagar-born terrorist Abu Osman was based in Afghanistan and was a "wanted terrorist" in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two decades and has close contacts with Al-Qaeda and other Global Terrorist Groups, according to India's government. Abu Osman was previously a part of the “Mujahideen Movement” in Kashmir before he joined the IS-K. The responsibility for the killing was taken by Sindhudesh Liberation Army, also known as Sindh Liberation Army or SLA, a terror group that originated in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Last week, in a special military operation, the Taliban announced that to gun down two of ISIS' top commanders in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, the interim government spokesman of the Taliban identified one of the terrorists as Qari Fateh, the intelligence chief, former minister for the IS-Khorasan province and a primary plotter who was in charge of organising attacks, including those on the diplomatic missions of China, Pakistan, and Russia in Kabul.

(With Agencies Input)