406 People Quarantined At ITBP Facility Test Negative For Coronavirus

All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus, in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in the national capital were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.

These people were brought from China to India after the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak. The ITBP had made arrangements for food, bed, medicine and other requirements of all those housed at the quarantine centre.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Among those quarantined, were seven citizens of Maldives.

Coronavirus has reportedly claimed more than 1,600 lives in China in different parts of the world. More than 68,000 people have been affected by the virus in China alone.

Earlier on Sunday, Vikram Misri, India's Ambassador to China has reiterated the country's support for China and its people at a time of crisis due to the spread of the Coronavirus. He also stated that the country will be supplying medicines to China to help the country combat the virus.

"At the same time, India will do everything within its means to assist the people of China in this time of difficulty. The government of India is soon providing a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak This is a concrete measure that should fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity, and friendship of the people and the government of India with the Chinese people," the Ambassador added.

