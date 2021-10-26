5 Russian Vessels Enter Sea Of Japan After Circling Archipelago With Chinese Ships: Report

After winding up the first-ever maritime patrol exercise with China in the Western Pacific waters, five Russian warships sailed into the Sea of Japan through Tsushima Strait during drills in the East China Sea. The cluster separated from the Chinese flotilla after both parties circled around the archipelago, Kyodo news reported, citing Japan's Ministry of Defence (MoD). As confirmed by the ministry, the five Russian vessels were a part of the Sino-Russian maritime drill that was conducted in the Sea of Japan in mid-October.

As per reports, Japanese Maritime Defence forces intercepted the Russian warships sailing into the strait maintaining a northeastern direction some 140 kilometres southwest of Tsushima in the country's Nagasaki Prefecture. The incident took place on Saturday around 10 pm after which the naval vessels entered the sea of Japan. On Sunday, the vessels were stationed some 60 kilometres northeast of Tsushima when a helicopter was seen taking off and landing on a frigate.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi expressed concern about the Russian activities during his meeting with US Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro, Kyodo News reported. "The security situation surrounding Japan is becoming increasingly severe," he said. Minister Kishi also briefly talked about North Korean aggressive testing of submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, refuting Japan's accusations, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the entry of five Russian Pacific Fleet warships into the Sea of Japan was a part of the patrol exercise jointly conducted with China.

19-23 Oct, JS AKIZUKI conducted joint training with @US7thFleet USS Milius in the South China Sea, to enhance our tactical skills and interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.#FOIP



Click here for details⬇️https://t.co/gatURQOcXw pic.twitter.com/Reci4vj8LU — JMSDF Self-Defense Fleet ENG (@JMSDF_SDF_ENG) October 25, 2021

Japan conducts joint maritime exercise with the US

Japan and the US navies also conducted a series of joint maritime drills in the South China Sea. "JS AKIZUKI, which is on its way back to Japan after completing intelligence-gathering activities in the Middle East, conducted joint training with USS Milius in the South China Sea from October 19-23," Japan MoD said in a statement. Through this joint training, Japan "enhanced tactical skills and interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy," the Commanding Officer of JS AKIZUKI, CDR Nakazawa Noriya stated adding, "The JMSDF units are constantly working with the US Navy in any sea area, to promote the maintenance and strengthening of a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law."

(Image: AP/Representative)