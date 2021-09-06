500 Afghan Nationals Who Once Assisted NATO Evacuated From The War-ravaged Nation

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), in a statement released on September 6, Monday, confirmed the report of evacuating 500 Afghan nationals who had once assisted them during the war against the Taliban. According to the intergovernmental military alliance, those who were evacuated from the war-torn country were accommodated at military bases across Europe. Major General Mead, Allied Joint Force Command Naples' Deputy Chief of Staff –Plans, in a press statement, said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was committed to evacuate its employees and their families from the Taliban-controlled country.

Till now, 1,20,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan

"NATO is committed to evacuate NATO employees and their families, those people we served within Afghanistan, to a safe and secure environment," said Major General Mead. "This has required the authorisation and activation of the NATO Response Force to establish a forward task force, Task Force Noble, which is an element of logistics, force protection and ability to make sure we support our NATO colleagues." Further, the official said that the organisation was working with allies to provide housing, care and support while arrangements were made for follow-on movement to Allied nations. Also, it informed that more than 1,20,000 people were evacuated in the Allied airlift from Kabul airport as part of the coalition effort.

Desperate Afghans still hope to flee from war-torn country

It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15 after the democratically elected former-President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country. On August 26, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee from the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US troops were also killed.

Now, a shadow of uncertainty looms over those who were left behind in the war-ravaged nation. Many people are still hoping to leave the nation, but with Kabul’s airport not running international flights, their choices are few. According to reports, at least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people were unable to leave the country for days. However, there was no official confirmation came from the Taliban side.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)