New Zealand Earthquake: 6.1 Quake Jolts NZ, Epicenter In Northwest Paraparaumu

New Zealanders have taken to social media to relay their harrowing experience as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Wednesday. Some residents took to their Twitter handle to say that the quake was the "loudest, strongest, scariest" that they felt in several years. "That was genuinely the loudest, strongest, scariest, and longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Never ever liked earthquakes, but I’m so grateful there’s no big damage, and we’re safe. What was scariest was how loud it was," one wrote. Many explained that the earthquake was an experience more of "rolling" than "jolting."

"A big initial bang like shake, like a bomb going off, followed by some rolling," one other said.

Tremors from the 6.1 earthquake were felt on both the North and South Islands and comes just days after New Zealand declared a National State of Emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle.