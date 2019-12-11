8-year-old Meets Greta Thunberg, Urges PM Modi To Pass Laws On Climate Change

A girl from Manipur has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to execute climate change laws in the country. The 8-year-old, Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has urged him to pass the laws in the ongoing winter session of parliament. She also met Greta Thunberg in Madrid, Spain recently.

Met Greta Thunberg

In a Tweet posted on December 6, she said she was with Greta Thunberg, who she dubbed her inspiration, asked the Prime Minister to save our future.

Dear Mr. @narendramodi, Pass the #ClimateChange Law in the ongoing Parliament session. Plz save our future. I am now with my inspiration @GretaThunberg to give more pressure 2 you & the world leaders. You can’t underestimate us. #ActNow #ClimateActionNow @Fridays4future @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/byDrTDolWu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 6, 2019

Kangujam also stood near the parliament premises in June this year to draw PM Modi’s attention towards Climate change. She stood with a placard that read, "Dear Mr Modi and MPs, Pass the climate change law and save the future." Speaking to ANI she said, "I urge him and all MPs to act on climate change now and save our future. The sea levels are increasing and the Earth is becoming hotter. They should act now.

Read: AR Rahman, Ken Kragen To Collaborate For A Climate Change Initiative

Read: Climate Change, Nutrient Pollution Driving Oxygen From Oceans; Threaten Fish Species

The young activist has been organising awareness campaigns and holding talks for a long time and has also helped the victims of natural calamities. She was recently recognised for her work and was awarded the 2019 World Children Peace Prize laureate. She is also the founder of "The Child Movement", a voluntary movement by the children to raise their voices on global issues.

Also, Oscar-winning legend AR Rahman and a group of international music composers are in discussion to create a song to spread awareness about climate change. Rahman will reportedly join hands with music composer and humanitarian Ken Kragen for an augmented reality project titled Hands Around The World.

Read: NASA Straps Equipment To Seals' Heads To Study Climate Change

Read: Nobel Laureate: Face Up To Climate Change, No Escaping Earth