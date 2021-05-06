A Bahamas Family Is Offering A Dream $120k Caretaker Job For Their Homes With Insane Perks

A couple has been looking for a domestic watch for their privately owned properties, basically holiday homes in Naples, Florida, USA, and the Bahamas. Offering to pay between $100,000 to $120,000 gross per year, including healthcare and dental benefits, the job listing states that the individual is required to look after the three gigantic homes, with 9 bathrooms in Florida and four luxury stays with four separate bedrooms in each home in the Bahamas’ private island. The couple needs experienced domestic help to “become long-term team members to help manage and care for their homes and travel with the family,” reads the posting on ‘Polo and tweed’ job portal. A job that could be a dream for many requires a valid driver's license and the legal right to work in the US. It comes with a “re-location” option, although.

The selected individual for the ‘high net worth’ family, according to the listing, will be required to housekeeping, caring while living in the island homes, keeping in mind that the individual must possess “initiative and strong self-management skill”. The catch is, the family of four, with two grown children, mostly stays away in Florida. “You should be organized and if you enjoy cooking this is a bonus,” read the job that offered $120k for the same. “You may have to perform driving duties such as running errands or picking up guests from the airport etc,” it continued. “Occasionally one of you may be tasked to attend the other property on their own,” it added, indicating that one may have to travel more to newer locations and divide the time staying across more than one location or properties. “Family is friendly and relaxed,” the listing furthermore said. The work hours listed were 8 am to 5 pm and the advertisers reiterated that it was a long-term role.

Job offer for 'sleeping'

Earlier, similarly in India, a start-up in Bengaluru named ‘Wakefit’ had made a job offer of Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours in the comfort of one’s house. It also rolled out the internship programs for sleeping. Candidates were asked to sleep for 9 hours a day for 100 days according to the advertisement. However, it said that it was not easy to become an intern as it would need one to prove to their respective bosses that sleeping is what they are extremely passionate about. The company also said that a set of sleep counsellors and sleep trackers would be assigned to the candidates.