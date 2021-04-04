A River In Canada Granted Official Rights And Legal Personhood

In a first, a river in the Canadian province of Quebec has been granted the designation of a “legal person” by the city council. Magpie River, which flows for a stretch of 120 miles in the Cote Nord region, was in February, granted the special designation by Innu Council of Ekuanitshit. The river has been at the heart of the region’s Innu community, which backed the move highlighting that it has given them an additional tool to protect the waterbody.

The council has bestowed the river with nine rights which include the right to flow, the right to continue its natural evolution, the right to maintain its biodiversity, to fulfil its essential functions amongst others, right to regenerate amongst others.

The Magpie River, which is colloquially known as Muteshekau Shipu, is known for its strong rapids and currently has one hydroelectric dam on it. While the indigenous community has been worried that the river might be exploited for its resources, the provincial energy authority said it has no plans for further development on the waterway, Al Jazeera reported.

Although it has been two months since Magpie was granted personhood, however, it still remains unclear as to what would happen if its designation is tested in a courtroom. Among other things, the resolution affirms the river’s “right to live, exist and flow”, to evolve naturally, to be protected from pollution, to maintain its integrity, and to take legal action. It says “river guardians” will soon be appointed to ensure that those rights are respected.

Rights of Nature

This move follows a larger trend in environmental movements around the world, most notably in Ecuador and New Zealand. Back in 2011, Ecuador became the first country to recognise the rights of nature when a provincial court ruled in favour of the Vilcabamba River against damaging road construction. In 2017, the Whanganui River on New Zealand’s North Island was the first in the world to be granted legal personhood.

(Image Credits: internationalrivers.org)