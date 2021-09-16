About 634,000 Afghans Displaced This Year As A Result Of Conflict: UN OCHA

United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan announced that more than 6,34,000 Afghans were internally displaced by conflicts in 2021. As of September 12, 2021, a total of 6,34,800 persons have been displaced by hostilities, with 2,82,246 displaced people had received assistance, according to the UNHCR.

According to a report by Xinhua, since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August, the security situation in Afghanistan has remained stable. Officials in Afghanistan and humanitarian organisations have raised worry over the living conditions of displaced families in the country, claiming that it has harmed women and children who lack access to health care and education.

More than 28,000 Afghans affected by catastrophes

According to OCHA, more than 28,000 Afghans have been affected by the catastrophes in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year. At a high-level ministerial conference on Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis in Geneva on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the risk of a complete economic collapse in Afghanistan was 'serious' and emphasised the urgent need for monetary support. On Tuesday, the United Nations urged the countries that have pledged 1.2 billion dollars in aid to Afghanistan to act promptly.

According to TOLO News, some people in Afghanistan are attempting to flee the nation, while others who are in the country lacked the financial means to purchase a home. Property sales have plummeted, and rent costs have dropped by half. Furthermore, numerous properties were abandoned as renters fled the war-torn country.

On the other hand, tens of thousands of residents in Kandahar, organised a protest against the Taliban after they were ordered to leave their houses. According to The Khaama Press, Taliban-led Afghan government provincial commanders ordered families living in the Afghan national army's land division to leave their houses within three days.

Qatar is the major base managing the Afghan evacuees

The Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, Qatar is the major base managing the initial outflow of Afghan evacuees, where evacuees are verified against the National Counterterrorism Center's terrorist watch list. The largest US Air Force installation in Europe, Ramstein Air Base in Germany is also a processing centre for Afghan evacuees.

(Image: AP)