'Absurd': Paris City Hall Fined 90,000 Euros For Employing Too Many Women In Top Positions

Paris city hall has recently been fined 90,000 euros for employing too many women in senior positions in 2018, which is a breach of law aimed at ensuring gender balance. The decision has been mocked as “absurd” by the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. While speaking at a meeting of the city council, she denounced the fine as “unfair, irresponsible and dangerous”.

While taking to Twitter, Hidalgo wrote, “11 women, 5 men ... The City of Paris was fined 90,000 euros because too many female directors were appointed. With my assistants, the group directors and presidents, we will therefore take this check to the Minister of Public Service”.

11 femmes, 5 hommes... La Ville de Paris a été condamnée à 90.000 euros d'amende parce que trop de femmes directrices ont été nommées.



Avec mes adjointes, les directrices et les présidentes de groupe, nous irons donc porter ce chèque à la Ministre de la Fonction publique. pic.twitter.com/yMDAeH86eS — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) December 15, 2020

Back in 2018, 11 women and 5 men, who represent just over 30 per cent, were appointed to top positions in the Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine. According to the 2013 law, one sex cannot account for more than 60 per cent of nominations to senior positions. The law, which is meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40 per cent of appointments for each gender.

‘France still lagging behind’

France’s public service ministry has now demanded 90,000 euros on the grounds that Paris city hall had broken national rules on gender parity in its 2018 staffing. According to AP, Hidalgo said, "Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigor because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue)”. France’s Public Service Minister Amelie de Montchalin also took to Twitter to confirm that the fine had been levied for 2018. She also informed that the rule had since been repealed.

Montchalin wrote, “.@Anne_Hidalgo, the cause of women deserves better! We repealed this absurd provision in 2019. I want the fine paid by Paris for 2018 to finance concrete actions to promote women in the public service. I invite you to the ministry to evoke them”.

.@Anne_Hidalgo, la cause des femmes mérite mieux ! Nous avons abrogé cette disposition absurde dès 2019. Je veux que l'amende payée par Paris pour 2018 finance des actions concrètes de promotion des femmes dans la fonction publique. Je vous invite au ministère pour les évoquer ! https://t.co/QyIYA41mBv — Amélie de Montchalin (@AdeMontchalin) December 15, 2020

