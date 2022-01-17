Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: Here's A List Of Deadly Drone Strikes From Across The World

At least three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in an attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, 17 January. The attack is suspected to be a drone attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, which can be used to help with logistics and mapping, are now being programmed to destroy anything remotely. Advancements in video-camera techniques, precision operations with enhanced GPS, stealth operations, and faster speed are what make drones lethal and effective for combat.

Drone experts spoke to RepublicTV and highlighted how drones are evolving into next-generation war weapons. Below is a list of some of the biggest drone attacks carried out around the world.

A look at biggest drone attacks around the world:

1. Baghdad

Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020. In the drone strike conducted by the US, General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq and five others had died.

2. India

The Indian Air Force base was attacked in Jammu using two drones in June 2021. Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station, ANI reported. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

3. Yemen

The Houthi rebels carried out a bomb-laden drone attack over the military parade, which killed at least six people. The Houthi rebels attacked the southern port city of Aden with a new drone attack, reported AP. Reportedly, the people who were injured included Yemeni Military Intelligence Service chief Mohammad Saleh Tamah, Deputy Chief of Staff Saleh al-Zindani, and senior military commander Mohammad Jawas.

4. Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on an oil processing facility and major oil field in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The attacks caused a temporary disruption in production operations at the Abqaiq oil processing facility and the Khurais oil field. The fire resulted in the disruption of approximately 5.7 million barrels in crude supply.

5. Datta Khel in Pakistan

The United States carried out a drone strike in Datta Khel in North Waziristan in March 2011. Nearly 40 people had died in the drone attack in Pakistan, reported BBC News. Reportedly, most of the victims were believed to be civilians who were participating in a tribal meeting near Miranshah.

6. Damadola in Pakistan

The United States launched an airstrike on Damadola village near the Afghan border in 2006. The attack was reportedly aimed to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the top commanders of Al-Qaeda.

7. Afghanistan

The United States carried out a drone strike on a vehicle carrying “suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate in Kabul in August 2021. The attack was launched before the military evacuation at Kabul International Airport.

(With inputs from AP/ANI, Image: Republic)