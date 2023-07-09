Acting Finance Minister Of Afghanistan Dubs Economic Problem As 'propaganda'

Acting foreign affairs minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that there have been many different propaganda efforts in Afghanistan, some of which allege that the country's economy is weaker than before. As per the local news outlet, the statement by the minister comes during the welcoming ceremony for several Islamic Emirate officials.

The Islamic Emirate officials arrived back on July 7 night after performing Hajj. While welcoming the officials, Muttaqi noted that money has been used for projects rather than for war supplies and weapons as it once was. Further, he added that there had previously been a "war economy" and giving drugs to four million addicts has been regarded as an economy.

Afghanistan Acting FM on economic crisis

While talking about the economic crisis that Afghanistan has been dealing with before the Taliban topple, he said that this economy has been "against the country and its future," but that there has since been a "revolution" in the nation. The acting minister continued and stated that the value of the Afghan currency in the country has remained stable despite the sanctions and pressures the international community had placed on the current Afghan government.

Further, he also highlighted the growth in the economy by stating that there has been implementation of infrastructure projects. During the speech, Muttaqi said, " Your money has been given stability, borders are open, anyone can do business, there is no famine, despite all these sanctions and pressures, there is achievement."

However, one of the reasons for economic deprivation in the country is because cutting off aid from the international community, as per the Afghanistan-based newspaper. While talking about the current situation in Afghanistan, one of the political analysts, Aziz Marij said, "The economy was better during the republic government, which means that there was no more economic crisis. A lot of money was coming into Afghanistan from foreign countries, and secondly, drug trafficking was mostly in the hands of domestic and foreign mafias."

Meanwhile, according to an economist, Azerakhsh Hafizi, said, "Afghanistan needs a suitable, legitimate political platform and economic growth as the first step to attract foreign investment and trade to international banks and global credit institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and other global financial institutions." Notably, the UN and foreign humanitarian organisations have shared their concerns about Afghanistan's economy and human rights situation.

