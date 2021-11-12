Adélie Penguin Spotted In New Zealand, 3000 Km Away From Natural Habitat Antarctica

Adélie penguin, which is usually found in Antarctica has been discovered in New Zealand, which is more than 3,000 kilometres from its usual habitat. As per BBC, a local resident named Harry Singh spotted the confused penguin on the beach in Birdlings Flat, a suburb south of Christchurch. The locals have given the penguin a new name, Pingu.

According to BBC, Harry said that he first assumed it was a soft toy, but as the penguin moved his head, Harry realised it was real. As soon as he saw the penguin, Harry shared a video of the creature on Facebook, where the penguin appeared lost and alone.

Along with the video, Harry shared a long caption, a small part of which read, "This beautiful Adelie penguin came all the way from Antarctica, he has been rescued by the penguin rescue team."

The penguin was successfully rescued

According to BBC, Harry claimed that it didn't move for an hour and looked weary. He then proceeded to call penguin rescuers, concerned that the penguin was not getting into the water, perhaps making it a target for other predatory creatures prowling the shore. He explained that they didn't want it to end up in the stomach of any other predators.

Thomas Stracke, who has been rehabilitating penguins in New Zealand's South Island for approximately ten years, eventually reached. According to BBC, Stracke was taken aback when he discovered that the penguin was an Adélie penguin, a species found only on the Antarctic Peninsula. The penguin was successfully rescued that same evening by Thomas Stracke and a veterinarian. After it was rescued, Harry Singh announced the same on Facebook.

The penguin was found to be underweight and dehydrated

The penguin was found to be underweight and dehydrated after blood tests were performed. It has since been fed through a feeding tube and has been given fluids, according to BBC. The bird will be released on a dog-free beach on the Banks Peninsula.

Following two incidences on New Zealand's beaches in 1993 and 1962, this is only the third time an Adélie penguin has been discovered in the country. Experts warn that Adélie sightings are uncommon in New Zealand and it could be a cause of concern if they become more common in the future.

Image: Facebook/@Birdlings Flat Community Residents Page