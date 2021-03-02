'Adopt Systemic Reforms': US Asks Saudi Arabia To Disband Force Behind Khashoggi's Killing

The United States on March 1 urged Saudi Arabia to disband an elite unit controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Washington has sanctioned over the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While speaking about the Rapid Intervention Force, US State Department spokesperson Ned Prince on Monday informed that the US has urged the kingdom to take the required action on the group while also calling the Saudi authorities to take further action after last month provisionally releasing Loujain al-Hathloul, an advocate for women's right in the ‘ultra-conservative kingdom who was imprisoned for at least three years.

"We have urged Saudi Arabia to disband this group and then adopt institutional, systemic reforms and controls to ensure that anti-dissident activities and operations cease and cease completely," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We are urging Saudi Arabia to take additional steps to lift travel bans on those released to commute sentences and resolve cases such as those of women's rights activists and others,” he further said.

US did not mention if Saudi Prince is sanctioned

However, Prince would not say if Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is one of the 76 officials subjected to the visa restrictions under the new “Khashoggi ban”. The ban on Saudi officials is named after the Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi who was brutally murdered in October 2018, which now US intelligence says was approved by the crown prince, according to the assessment made public on Friday.

Price said, “We’re not in a position to detail the identity of those included in that list of 76, nor will we be able to preview those who may be added in the future.”

When the State Department was pressed further on the matter, he said, “I’m not including or excluding anyone specifically on that list...Having said that, I’m certainly not aware of any plans for the crown prince to travel to the United States in the near term.”

