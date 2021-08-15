Afghan Diaspora In UK, Austria Protest Against Pakistan Supporting Terrorism

Afghan diaspora in Manchester in the UK and Vienna in Austria held demonstrations against Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Afghanistan as the South Asian country continues to tackle the Taliban offensive. Afghan diaspora’s protests came as the latest reports stated that the insurgents have entered the Afghan capital of Kabul after already capturing most of the country. In the wake of the grim situation, the United States President Joe Biden also ordered 1,000 more troops to be deployed in Afghanistan taking the total toll to 5,000 hoping to assist the Afghan forces against the extremists.

Afghan diaspora in Manchester, United Kingdom and Vienna, Austria held protests against Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Afghanistan

In the latest blow for the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan, reports quoted the Afghan interior ministry saying that the Taliban had started entering the outskirts of the capital Kabul. Reportedly, the officials had also said that there was no fighting yet but the insurgents were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman. On August 15, the Taliban also took the provincial capital of Maidan Wardak which lies just west of Kabul. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former senator had also said that the Taliban is being ‘supported' by Pakistan.

From the Taliban capturing the most important provincial capitals, including Kandahar and Herat, to US troops withstanding its decision to withdraw troops by August 31, the Afghan forces are engulfed in chaos since the insurgents unleashed the scathing attacks. In the past few days, Afghan security forces have collapsed in over 15 cities under the violence of the Taliban after the terrorists began their advancements gradually in May. The swift offensive by the extremists has led to mass surrenders of Afghan forces, the capture of helicopters and equipment provided by foreign governments.

Pakistan 'fully Supporting', 'Happy' With Taliban

Pakistan’s former Senator has said that the Pakistani generals are “very happy” with the developments in the war-stricken nation. In an interview with BBC, Afrasiab Khattak also said that Pakistan is “fully supporting” the insurgents as they move to capture most of the country. Khattak, a member of the Awami National Party (ANP), claimed that Islamabad is content with the advances made by the Taliban. However, the United Nations (UN) has stated that over 1,000 civilians have died due to the Taliban’s violence in just the last month.

“Pakistan is fully supporting the Taliban. The Taliban is in a way an instrument of Pakistan’s policy of strategic depth in Afghanistan. I think Pakistan is very happy with the Taliban’s advances. I mean to say, Pakistani generals, as the civilian government has no role in shaping or executing this policy,” Khattak stated in an interview with the BBC.

Meanwhile, former United States National Security Adviser (NSA) HR McMaster placed the blame on China for its hidden interest in the region and harbouring Taliban and Pakistan through its debt diplomacy. He said, “China wants to just continue to keep Pakistan on life support financially and economically. China should have an interest in Pakistan no longer supporting terror groups.”

