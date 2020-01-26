Afghan Forces Launch Ground And Air Assaults, Taliban Pledges Retaliation

Afghanistan forces launched multiple airstrikes and ground attacks against the Taliban which resulted in the killing of 51 fighters in the last 24 hours, international media has reported. The attacks come amid escalation between the two signalling in a deadlock in peace talks.

Pledged fact-finding mission

Local officials in Northern Province of Balkh reportedly said that at least three women and four children were killed in the attack leading to protest in front of Governor’s office. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Afghan Defence ministry admitted that the government forces have conducted three ground offensives and 12 airstrikes in nine provinces.

The Ministry further added that 51 ‘terrorists’ had been killed, 13 wounded, and six were arrested. The government has also pledged to send a fact-finding mission to the affected areas to investigate into civilian deaths.

On the other hand, the Taliban has announced two more attacks over the weekend in retaliation of last weeks' sporadic assaults. In a separate statement, the Taliban said that it had ambushed an Afghan forces patrol in Balkh killing eight security personnel. Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, in a statement claimed that the militant organisation had killed 10 members of security forces and wounded three after it attacked Afghan security forces in Kunduz on Saturday.

On January 23, the Taliban ambushed and killed an Afghan intelligence official in southern Helmand province as he was walking home from work, an official said. It was the latest deadly attack by insurgents even as they hold peace talks with a U.S. envoy.

The officer, who headed the intelligence department's press office for the province, was ambushed late on Wednesday, according to the Helmand police chief’s spokesman Zaman Hamdard. Another member of the intelligence department was wounded in the attack, the spokesman said.

An investigation was underway to find the perpetrators, Hamdard added. Taliban spokesman Yousuf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

