Expressing concerns over financial problems and restrictions in accessing information from the Taliban, dozens of Afghan media officials gathered in Kabul on Monday, Tolo News reported. Since the Taliban government ousted former President Ashraf Ghani and took charge of the country, the conditions of the media personnel have become grave. They have said that the economic problems, the restrictions in accessing information, and restrictions against women reporters are the main challenges they are facing currently.

The Afghan media officials have said that in the past four months, several radio stations have ceased operating in different provinces of the war-ravaged county because of the mentioned problems. “Our income is low, but expenditure is high,” Zahid Engar, head of Radio Sulh-e-Paygham, told Tolo News. The media personnel also said that in some provinces female reporters do not appear on duty because of the restrictions.

"In Takhar province, we are facing financial challenges and we also cannot have female reporters at our outlet," said Kamila Sahar, owner of Rayhan Radio and TV station in Takhar province.

"In Farah province, reporters are not permitted to visit the security department (officials) or the provincial governor unless they have been granted permission by the information and culture department," said Ibrahim Mohammadi, an official of a local radio station in Farah.

It is to mention that several journalists association have repeatedly said that the situation for media workers on the ground was “extremely challenging”. According to the data of the National Association of Journalists, more than 70% of media outlets in Afghanistan have either stopped working or cut down on manpower after facing a financial crisis. 40% of the Afghan journalists are worried about their safety in Afghanistan and the rest of them are living a difficult life as they have lost their jobs, the national association of journalists have said.

Media should reflect ‘positive gains of the govt’: Taliban

The Taliban officials, on the other hand, have stated that they will address the media challenges. However, they have also emphasised that the media should consider national and Islamic values while reporting. Abdul Wahid, head of the strategic relations department of the Interior Ministry, said that the media should reflect the voice of the people in a way that positive gains of the government and the people should be preserved.

"We will do what we can to improve the situation of reporters and media," Tolo News quoted Jamal Nasir Farahmand, deputy media director for the Prime Minister's office.

(Image: AP)