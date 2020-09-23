Afghan Official Claims 'some' Of Released Taliban Prisoners Returned To Battlefield

A number of Taliban prisoners, who have been released by the Afghanistan government over the past few months, have returned to the battlefield, country’s top official Abdullah Abdullah said. Almost 5,000 prisoners have been released by Kabul as a part of Afghan Peace deal, which was brokered by the US and signed earlier in February. However, Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan High Council for Nationa Reconciliation revealed that a considerable amount of them have taken arms again.

'Violation of the agreement'

Speaking at during an online conference with the US Council on Foreign Relations, Abdullah, who also heads the peace talks, asserted that some of the Taliban fighters have returned to wage a war against Afghanistan. "I do know that some have returned to the battlefield, which is a violation of the agreement that they had made," Abdullah said.

Although he noted that the peace talks with the Taliban in Doha had begun on a positive note, the violence on the Afghanistan territory had not lessened. In his speech, he also called on the US and “other partners” to pressure the Taliban leaders to pressure them to agree to a ceasefire. “Unfortunately, so far, the level of violence is very high and to a level that is not acceptable for the people," Abdullah said.

Last month, Associated Press reproted that a fierce fighting broke out between security forces and Taliban fighters during peace talks in Qatar. The long-awaited Afghan Peace talks began in August and were being seen as a ‘historic opportunity’ to end decades of war in the country. As per reports, in the latest episode of violent overnight clashes erupted in three districts of Nangarhar province after security checkpoint was attacked by Taliban fighters.

As per Sayhoon News reports, Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has stated that the attacks by Taliban forces have actually increased since the beginning of the peace talks. Khalid also is reported to have added that in an effort to ensure the violence does not negatively impact the ongoing talks, Afghan security forces have refrained from any aggressive retaliatory measures.

Image credits: AP