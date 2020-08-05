Afghan Peace Talks: Mike Pompeo Holds Discussion With Taliban Leader Baradar Akhund

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a video conferencing with the Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund to discuss the Afghanistan peace deal, the armed group's spokesman is reported to have stated on Tuesday, August 4.

The high-level talk included the subject of 400 Taliban prisoners that are still being held by the Afghanistan government in spite of being on the list of 5,000 prisoners demanded by the rebel group, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

Today evening, Mullah Bradar Akhund, Deputy-Amir and Head of the Political Office and his delegation had a virtual meeting with Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State via video-conference. Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations and the status qu, — Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) August 3, 2020

emphasizing that release of the remaining prisoners are essential for commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations. The Secretary of State also welcomed announcement of ceasefire by the Islamic Emirate on the eve of the current Eid. — Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) August 3, 2020

Afghan peace talks stalled

As per the international media reports, the Afghan government had agreed to freed around 5000 prisoners in a round of talks held in February between the US and the Taliban. In addition, the delayed release of the rest of 400 has halted the peace talks that was mentioned in the agreement to start by March 10.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly said last week that he had "no authority" to release the remaining prisoners as they were involved in serious crimes. Shaheen wrote on Twitter, "Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations" and they "emphasised that the release of the remaining prisoners are essential for commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations".

Meanwhile, Ashraf Ghani ordered the release of 317 Taliban prisoners, a ceasefire between the two parties appears to be holding for the third and final day. According to international media reports, the Afghanistan government has released nearly 317 militant prisoners since July 31, which also happened to be the beginning of Eid al-Adha. The officials have not reported any major clashes between the two sides since the truce began to mark the Muslim festival.

As calm prevailed across much of Afghanistan, Ghani and Taliban have both reportedly indicated that long-delayed negotiations could begin post Eid. The release of the prisoners was ordered back in July under a deal signed by the Taliban and the United States. However, because of political infighting in Kabul and a prisoner swap issue, the ‘intra-Afghan’ talks were delayed.

Image Credit: AP