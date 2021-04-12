Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani Ensures Clear Plan For Peace, Says 'process Shouldn't Be Hasty;

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on April 11 said that he has a clear plan for peace in the country but is opposed to the idea of making the process hasty. The statement from the president came amid the rise in terrorist attacks by the Taliban in the country. The establishment of a peace government is the need of the hour, he said. However, he reiterated that he will not run in any future election.

Ghani on peace in Afghanistan

While referring to his proposed plan for peace, he said that his proposal for the transition from an imposed war to permanent peace is clear, reported ANI quoting Tolo News. He further said that he will not reveal the details about the proposed plan but compared to proposals from outside, they can have more inclusive and principled plans. He added that the people should remain patient for the peace government.

"Our proposal for the transition from an imposed war to a just and permanent peace is very clear, he said.

I will not be going into the details any proposal that come from outside, we have the capacity to proposed more inclusive and principled plans," he added.

He reiterated that he will not fight any future elections, reported ANI. Ghani said that he will transfer power through elections after holding a Loya Jigra, a grand council for taking people's advice. He called on the Taliban to join a Loya Jigra, a grand council to share their views and demands with the people of Afghanistan. Ghani while referring to his previous remarks said that constitution is the basis for legitimacy in Afghanistan. The process of transition from war to peace should be based on legitimacy and the present constitution has clear ways for its amendment. He further added that the transition of power from the present government to the successor government will be made on the people's will.

"The tool for legitimacy is an election. Our promise and commitment to you are the national power will be transferred to our elected successor based on your will," he said. Peace is a forum between us the Taliban and the international community. Therefore, we should achieve achieve results through continued and effective discussion on basic principles No one should hurry. We need to have a a plan to exchange for every proposal offered by our partners, he added.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh at an event reiterated Ghani's stance saying that they will make efforts to form the peace with precision. Saleh further said that the US has shared the details of the agenda of the upcoming Turkey conference on Afghanistan. The conference might be held by the end of this week and the Afghanistan government is preparing to attend the upcoming conference.

