Afghan Rights Commission Accuses Taliban Of Seizing Offices And Interfering In Work

On Sunday, The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) accused the Taliban of seizing its offices in an attempt to interfere with its work. "The AIHRC has been in office but unable to fulfil its responsibilities to the Afghan people. The Taliban have taken over all AIHRC premises, making appointments and using AIHRC resources such as cars and computers," the AIHRC said in a statement as reported by ANI. It said that Human rights have been routinely violated by the Taliban, including attacks on human rights defenders and blatant violations of international human rights standards. The commission also highlighted its reservations about the outfit's willingness to uphold its mandate and independence. The AIHRC also urged the Taliban to respect the commission's freedom and Afghan human rights defenders who have worked relentlessly to safeguard the Afghan people's rights.

Meanwhile, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and appealed for immediate assistance to the war-torn country. Grandi described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as "quite terrible" during a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, September 17, emphasising the urgent need for food, medicine, shelter, and other basics, according to Japan's NHK World. He also expressed concern over Afghan assets blocked in foreign countries, adding that financial limitations could lead to the collapse of public services and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis. The UN refugee chief also outlined the importance of the international community and the United Nations engaging with the Taliban for the sake of Afghanistan and regional stability. He added that the international community needs to find a way to work together with the Taliban to bring stability to the war-ravaged country, according to The Associated Press (AP).

UN calls for inclusive and representative administration in Afghanistan

It should be mentioned here that the Security Council officially renewed the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) earlier this week, emphasising the need for women's "equal and meaningful participation" in public life. The resolution also stressed the importance of an inclusive and representative administration in the war-torn country. It also went on to say that "upholding human rights, including for women, children, and minorities," is crucial in Afghanistan. According to UNICEF, over 10 million Afghan children require immediate assistance as a lack of food, medicine, and safe drinking water have left many children malnourished.

