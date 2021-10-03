Afghanistan: 12 People Killed, 32 Injured In Eidgah Mosque Explosion, 3 Detained

A blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least 12 people and injured 32 others on October 3. Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, according to Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokeswoman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Sputnik reported.

The incident occurred in a packed area of Kabul's EidGah Mosque. The explosion occurred as the Taliban held their first big assembly outside of the city to celebrate their triumph in the two-decade-long conflict. The Taliban stated on October 3 that a bomb went off outside the entrance to the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial ceremony for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was being conducted, Sputnik reported.

Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Media and Culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, had previously stated on Twitter that the explosion had resulted in several casualties. The caption after being translated, read, "A bomb blast rocked a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul this afternoon, leaving a number of civilians dead."

نن ماسپښین د کابل ښار عیدګاه جامع مسجد دروازې ته نژدې سیمه کې د ملکي خلکو په یوه تجمع کې بمي چاودنه وشوه، چې له امله یې متأسفانه یو شمیر ملکي هیوادوالو ته تلفات واوښتل. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 3, 2021

More information is awaited. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ISIL-affiliated militants have upped their attacks on them. Terrorist assaults have increased, raising the risk of a larger battle between the two factions.

Since the Taliban took power, the situation in Afghanistan has remained difficult, with the Daesh terrorist group carrying out horrific strikes across the country.

The Taliban captured Kabul in August, forcing a huge exodus from the capital, while the anti-Taliban resistance's last stronghold, Panjshir Province, collapsed on September 6.

Image: ANI